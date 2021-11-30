Developer: Back End at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.
Experience
Minimum:
- 2/3 yearsproven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation
- A relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma) in IT
Ideal:
- Experience in the following development technologies or similar:
- A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) IT
Methodologies:
- Agile
- Object-orientated Development
- Web API & RESTful web services
- MVC design patterns
- Unified Modelling Language
- Relational &NoSQL Database Design
- Cloud architecture & platforms
Web Technologies:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript (latest standards)
Programming Languages:
- Node JS
- Python
- Java
Database Technologies:
- Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012
- NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB
- Embedded, e.g. h2bd, mdf, SQLite
Mobile Technologies (Ideal):
- Android – Android Studio
- iOS – xcode
- Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Backend Application development
- Microservices architecture/ implementation
- Systems analysis and design
- Unit Testing
- Object Orientated Development
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment) – Automated deploymeny
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Banking operational & systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record