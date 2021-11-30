Developer: Back End at Capitec

Nov 30, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 2/3 yearsproven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma) in IT

Ideal:

  • Experience in the following development technologies or similar:
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) IT

Methodologies:

  • Agile
  • Object-orientated Development
  • Web API & RESTful web services
  • MVC design patterns
  • Unified Modelling Language
  • Relational &NoSQL Database Design
  • Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Javascript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

  • Node JS
  • Python
  • Java

Database Technologies:

  • Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012
  • NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB
  • Embedded, e.g. h2bd, mdf, SQLite

Mobile Technologies (Ideal):

  • Android – Android Studio
  • iOS – xcode
  • Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Backend Application development
  • Microservices architecture/ implementation
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Unit Testing
  • Object Orientated Development

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment) – Automated deploymeny
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Banking operational & systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

