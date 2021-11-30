Developer: Back End at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.

Experience

Minimum:

2/3 yearsproven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation

A relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma) in IT

Ideal:

Experience in the following development technologies or similar:

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) IT

Methodologies:

Agile

Object-orientated Development

Web API & RESTful web services

MVC design patterns

Unified Modelling Language

Relational &NoSQL Database Design

Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

Node JS

Python

Java

Database Technologies:

Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012

NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB

Embedded, e.g. h2bd, mdf, SQLite

Mobile Technologies (Ideal):

Android – Android Studio

iOS – xcode

Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Backend Application development

Microservices architecture/ implementation

Systems analysis and design

Unit Testing

Object Orientated Development

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment) – Automated deploymeny

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Banking operational & systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

