Developer: Front End at Capitec

It pays to have friends!
- Refer a friend and you could earn R25 000
- This vacancy forms part of an approved Incentivised Referral Campaign as prescribed by the Talent Acquisition policy
- Please contact the relevant Talent Acquisition Specialist, should you have any difficulties with uploading your referral on Success Factors.
Purpose Statement
Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.
Experience
- 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.
For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the followingCapitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Lenore Daphne de Morney