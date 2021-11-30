DevOps Engineer

Position Purpose:

To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering, and administration of DevSecOps tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on DevSecOps tools as well as on other Software Development Lifecycle tools.

The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Diploma in Software Engineering or equivalent

Desirable:

Industry Certification: Jenkins Certification

Industry Certification: Any AWS or Azure Certification

Experience:

5 – 10 years Experience in IT, IT operations, and/or software development environment

3 – 5 years Extensive Experience using one or more of these DevOps platforms, such as Azure DevOps, AWS Code Pipelines, Gitlab, Jenkins and/or Bitbucket for DevSecOps pipeline orchestrations

3 – 5 years Experience managing development activities and proficiency in applying the SDLC and DevOps principles

3 – 5 years Experience with other DevSecOps tools and plugins (Such as SonarQube, Apache Maven, ANT, Azure DevOps)

3 – 5 years Experience using Terraform for infrastructure provisioning.

3 – 5 years Experience in a cloud-based environment (AWS and Azure)

3 – 5 years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall

Job objectives:

To assist with the administration and support of DevSecOps tools:

Responsible for supporting DevSecOps tools such as Jenkins and Bitbucket for any upgrades, user management, implementations, improvements, fixes, and operations, under task based, SDLC, and Agile methods.

Have extensive experience working on the Jenkins platform to create, manage and maintain DevSecOps pipelines

Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure that supports the DevSecOps processes and best practices.

Assist with the automation of provisioning infrastructure by using scripting languages, such as Terraform, CloudFormation to automate the provisioning of infrastructure on Cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure.

Assist with the selection and deployment of appropriate CI/CD tools and plugins

Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevSecOps operation

Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in various projects

Monitoring the DevSecOps processes during the entire DevOps lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing human errors

Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible using the Enterprise Standard tools such as Jenkins and Bitbucket

Assistance with incidence management and root cause analysis on DevOps implementations.

Implement, maintain and support DevSecOps best practices, development standards, and Software Development Lifecycle tools (SDLC).

Adopt, customize, and implement industry standard DevSecOps policies and DevSecOps processes.

Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management on the various

DevOps processes within the company

Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)

Resolve DevSecOps incidents and fulfill Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes

Assist in the design, development, implementation, testing and/or modification of computing systems, and associated SDLC tools

Follow and implement DevSecOps security policies and security principles.

Create technical specifications and/or support documentation for tools support activity and related products or services.

Interact and collaborate with other internal IT technical teams or external vendors in resolution or restoration of DevSecOps service as necessary.

Knowledge & Skills:

Good Understanding and Working knowledge of a collection SDLC tools

Understanding of SDLC methodologies; Agile; Waterfall; DevOps

Proficiency in configuring the Jenkins platform, implementing pipelines, and integration with other DevSecOps tools and Cloud providers

Experience using Terraform for infrastructure provisioning

Learn more/Apply for this position