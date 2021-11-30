DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

About Us

From expertly designed websites to secure web hosting and water-tight security, the company is your home online. Our services include domain registration, company registration, reseller hosting, web & email hosting, website design, website optimization and integrated Facebook marketing. The companys offices are in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town. As part of our package, we provide breakfast (the most important meal of the day!) and as much coffee as you want. We encourage a healthy lifestyle and contribute to your medical aid (Discovery and Vitality) contributions.

DevOps Guru

We are looking for a highly skilled Linux DevOps specialist to support an existing development team, and to innovate and drive best practices in our operational team. We are looking for a self-motivated, passionate, and creative person skilled in problem solving. We are looking for someone who thinks outside the box and can deliver with minimal oversight, to join our fast-paced and stimulating environment.

You will work with the network-administration / systems-administrations teams who support and manage our hosting environment. You will work with the other DevOps engineers and the rest of the team to streamline how we work and drive other opportunities to create value. You will also join the support roster and be part of the production support team.

Responsibilities:

Support and manage our hosting environment

Support our development team

Find opportunities to streamline how we work

Drive opportunities for efficiencies

Knowledge sharing support and upskilling of the rest of the team

Championing relevant documentation

Requirements:

Ideally –

Experience in administering and automating Linux-based platforms

Solid understanding of networking protocols and how the internet works

Experience with containerization

Experience in automating with ansible, AWS API, CloudFormation or other tools

A good understanding of databases, database design and optimization

Experience with coding, ideally backend services in PHP, Python, reasonable understanding of web technologies

Knowledge of automated testing

Building CI/CD pipelines

Proven ability and interest in picking up new technologies quickly, leading evaluations and providing suggestions of key technologies to base future development around

Great problem-solving ability, especially under pressure

A passion to lead and mentor more junior DevOps engineers

An ability to explain and articulate technical detail clearly to technical management and developers

A passion for writing documentation and training other staff on operating platforms after they have been implemented

Architecting, deploying, maintaining, and scaling platforms

Learn more/Apply for this position