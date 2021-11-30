Full-Stack Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

About the role:

The Company is looking for a Full-stack Developer to develop and maintain the companys code. The successful candidate will be working with the companys Analytics (S3A), an operational data hub for the advance analysis, visualization and optimization of industrial processes by Process Engineers.

About our company:

The company is one of South Africas leading industrial IoT firms, developing AI-augmented solutions within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors. Over the years, they have built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain expertise. Industry 4.0 is here, and so they are designing and developing technologies that solve problems, that add value, and that make their lives on this third rock from the sun that much easier and worthwhile.

Responsibilities:

Implementing of new features and improvements in the application.

Help migrating our React to more functional, hooks-based approach, and fixing Redux data flows

(Both in progress).

Writing unit and system tests for code.

Fix bugs found in the application.

Proper code version control and code reviewing co-workers’ work.

Help design and plan implementation of new features, improvements and bug fixes.

Keep software documentation up to date.

Research and learn about technologies/libraries as required.

Keep software dependencies up to date and upgrading systems/libraries where necessary.

Communicate and meet with existing and new clients.

Requirements:

Minimum 5 experience in software development.

Experience with TypeScript and the React library, along with good base knowledge of HTML and CSS.

Proficient programming in Python. Experience with Django REST framework and ORM would be beneficial.

Experience with test automation and knowledge testing methodologies.

Experience with version control, specifically Git.

Experience with Linux.

Knowledge of software development processes (Agile/Kanban).

Experience with cloud hosting platforms (AWS/Azure) beneficial

