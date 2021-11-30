Full Stack PHP Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

About the company:
The company are a next generation digital innovation agency. As an enabler of digital transformation, the company prides itself on ideating, building, operating and optimizing digital assets that unlock value and deliver returns for its clients. Whether you’re building your online business, have an idea for a new product, need to re-platform your technology or re-imagine your digital presence, their highly skilled team of creatives, engineers and strategists are standing by to partner you in your journey to becoming more digitally relevant.
Tech Stack:
- Laravel (PHP)
- React, React Native
- js
- MySQL
- AWS
Key Skills:
- Love coding
- Knowledge and experience in JavaScript (ES2015, ES2017)
Role description:
- Leading / working in a team to build out mobile and web applications
- Provide effort estimates for project quotes
- Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability.
- Understand asynchronous request handling, and partial page updates
Technical Requirements:
- Strong Javascript skills (ES6+, Typescript) including Angular 3.0+ / [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (MVC) / Node
- AWS (Beanstalk, Lambda,EFS,S3)
- CI/CD (Jenkins / Docker / Chef / Puppet)
- GraphQL
- JWT
- API Development (JSON, ReST)
- Micro-Services
- Solution Architecture