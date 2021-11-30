IT Technician (Ref #21025)

IT Technician required for an IT company in Midrand.

Duties include but not limited to

Setup and maintenance of computers, laptops, PC’s and Networks.

Perform upgrade to telephonic, network and PC’s if and when required.

Update Network / VOIP diagrams and perform testing that all equipment, phones, networks are always in working order

Offer technical support both internal and clients when and if required

Problem solve and repair IT and computer related issues

Backup of company servers (If required)

Send quotes on company systems and follow up with customers on booked in cases for Data Recovery, Tape Service and Repair, RMA and Drive recertification (All training will be provided)

Support customers with queries

Support senior engineers. Find and look for donor stock, assist with any related requests from superiors in terms of technical, lab work or in the interest of customers.

Work on the Donor repository, scanning, testing and booking in of drives into the system.

Potential to travel between company’s offices to perform above tasks.

Notify and update company systems when repairs, services and/or data recovery or other jobs are completed

Follow the Synergy CRM follow up processes making sure all RED status and Flash status clients are updated.

Test and evaluate hard disk drives (Training will be provided)

Test and service tape drive units (Training will be provided)

Diagnose and write fault reports (Training will be provided)

Assist and/or perform priority jobs (Training will be provided)

Support (SLA) Service Level Agreements within agreed upon time frame

Offsite consulting, and any other technical related skill as required.

Ensure customers are satisfied and perform any customer relations tasks/ functions that may present themselves. Your ability to prepare forms and reports is essential and ability to escalate issues when and if required.

Minimum requirements

At least 3 years IT Experience with an A+, N+ or similar qualification, or higher from a reputable institution.

Good communication and people skills, with a dynamic personality and good presentation skills.

Good to excellent customer relations skills.

Sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.

The ability to communicate at senior management or executive level, both internally and with external clients.

Knowledge in: Windows based operating systems, MAC OS, Linux OS.

Knowledge of Networking and Wi-Fi.

Knowledge of various File Systems.

Knowledge of RAID Arrays.

Knowledge in electronics (fault analysis, repair) related to the IT Industry.

Knowledge of basic data recovery software and/or recovery techniques.

Please Note: The use of tobacco and smoking-related products is prohibited in all company’s buildings, facilities, labs, and spaces (including covered walkways, parking and building gardens) that are owned, rented, or leased.

Desired Skills:

It Support

It Technician

it maintenance

