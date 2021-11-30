IT Technician (Ref #21025)

IT Technician required for an IT company in Midrand.

Duties include but not limited to

  • Setup and maintenance of computers, laptops, PC’s and Networks.
  • Perform upgrade to telephonic, network and PC’s if and when required.
  • Update Network / VOIP diagrams and perform testing that all equipment, phones, networks are always in working order
  • Offer technical support both internal and clients when and if required
  • Problem solve and repair IT and computer related issues
  • Backup of company servers (If required)
  • Send quotes on company systems and follow up with customers on booked in cases for Data Recovery, Tape Service and Repair, RMA and Drive recertification (All training will be provided)
  • Support customers with queries
  • Support senior engineers. Find and look for donor stock, assist with any related requests from superiors in terms of technical, lab work or in the interest of customers.
  • Work on the Donor repository, scanning, testing and booking in of drives into the system.
  • Potential to travel between company’s offices to perform above tasks.
  • Notify and update company systems when repairs, services and/or data recovery or other jobs are completed
  • Follow the Synergy CRM follow up processes making sure all RED status and Flash status clients are updated.
  • Test and evaluate hard disk drives (Training will be provided)
  • Test and service tape drive units (Training will be provided)
  • Diagnose and write fault reports (Training will be provided)
  • Assist and/or perform priority jobs (Training will be provided)
  • Support (SLA) Service Level Agreements within agreed upon time frame
  • Offsite consulting, and any other technical related skill as required.
  • Ensure customers are satisfied and perform any customer relations tasks/ functions that may present themselves. Your ability to prepare forms and reports is essential and ability to escalate issues when and if required.

Minimum requirements

  • At least 3 years IT Experience with an A+, N+ or similar qualification, or higher from a reputable institution.
  • Good communication and people skills, with a dynamic personality and good presentation skills.
  • Good to excellent customer relations skills.
  • Sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.
  • The ability to communicate at senior management or executive level, both internally and with external clients.
  • Knowledge in: Windows based operating systems, MAC OS, Linux OS.
  • Knowledge of Networking and Wi-Fi.
  • Knowledge of various File Systems.
  • Knowledge of RAID Arrays.
  • Knowledge in electronics (fault analysis, repair) related to the IT Industry.
  • Knowledge of basic data recovery software and/or recovery techniques.

Please Note: The use of tobacco and smoking-related products is prohibited in all company’s buildings, facilities, labs, and spaces (including covered walkways, parking and building gardens) that are owned, rented, or leased.

