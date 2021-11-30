Junior DevOps/Software Engineer (Java, Angular, Linux) (Sandton JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of cutting-edge Cloud & Business Solutions in Sandton seeks an ambitious Junior DevOps/Software Engineer with exposure Java, Angular and Linux or SQL databases. The company offers comprehensive specialist training through mentorship to qualified candidates in a highly specialized and exciting [URL Removed] / SQL

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

DevOps

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position