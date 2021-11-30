L1 Support Engineer x 3

This role, is a part of the Global Technical Support Team which is responsible for supporting our global customers remotely on a 24x7x365 basis, following a shift pattern.

Qualifications:

Ideal would be a Degree or Diploma in Information Systems ( IT related)

CCNA

Security qualification such as : Security+, FortiGate, Palo Alto, Check Point

Min 1 -2 years Experience with the following:

Troubleshooting network issues wired and wireless Understand Network fundamentals VLANs, Setting up VPN, Configure Network switches

Firewalls Setting up, troubleshooting and upgrading ( Palo Alto, FortiGate, Checkpoint etc)

Experience on SIEM Security Information Event Management System

End point security (enterprise) Palo Alto Cortex XDR, McAfee, CISCO, Trend Micro, etc

Be willing to work shifts

