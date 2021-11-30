Lead Business Analyst

Business Analyst Team Lead

Permanent

Cape Town (Hybrid way of work, must be cape town based or willing to relocate)

Most important requirement for the role: Must be a lead level BA and MUST have significant experience in HR projects with strong HR knowledge in terms of systems and processes (your CV must clearly reflect your HR experience)

This is an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team of Business Analysts. You will be part of delivering business and technology solutions across a Group of companies in the retail space.

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Your duties and responsibilities

Information Seeking & Analysis

Align closely with business and delivery stakeholders around strategic roadmaps.

Assist to shape the demand for the specific area.

Assist with lean business cases / PAC / Board approvals.

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Ensures E2E processes are documented, understood & aligned with business and architecture.

Solid understanding of E2E for area of responsibility.

Have a deep understanding of the value streams within the domain and products they support, to assist in shaping the roadmap for those products.

Focus on customer centricity and customer experience throughout all operational processes and value streams and help to create a culture of customer centricity within the BA discipline.

Surfacing and delivering regular insights to the Business Stakeholders with sound recommendations, allowing our Business Stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Produces innovative ideas or solutions that challenge traditional assumptions, and approaches ongoing developments from new perspectives.

Devises, initiates and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across various disciplines

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Collaborating with stakeholders (within IT and Business) to identify and consider opportunities for improvement and efficiency.

Promote best practices and persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for BA’s in BA tools, standards, best practices, processes and delivery.

Promoting a culture of collaboration and cross-discipline engagement within the team;

Ensures that the contribution of others is recognised through formal reward processes and also gestures of informal recognition.

Lead a team of BA’s:

Defines standards for appropriate behaviour and addresses inappropriate behaviour from others.

Ensure that individuals know what is expected of them.

Pushes autonomy and empowerment downwards through the organisation. Inspires enthusiasm and a positive attitude in people about their work and their contribution to the organisation’s success.

Identifies development needs in others and ensures they are aware of the resources available for their learning and development. Connecting individuals with learning and development contacts.

Identifies, attracts and recruits high calibre individuals as organisation-wide assets.

Responsible for quality assurance of BA deliverables and coaching regarding quality issues identified.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Assist with identification of resources to be allocated to work requests based on specific knowledge areas or skills

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, delivery teams, architecture and the rest of the BA community;

Identify business and organisational constraints affecting options for change.

Align with the PMO and Business on upcoming projects, initiatives and work request, so that we can start planning and communicating this, and anticipate resource requirements to ensure that resources are brought on board / assigned timeously.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions.

Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Eliciting and analysing cultural, business and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement

Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.

Organising, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to organisational objectives and ensuring high quality delivery on work.

Ensuring costs are monitored and users and the organisation benefit.

Able to coach the business analysts on organisation and effective time management.

Knowledge and Application

Creates and encourages a climate of team-working and collaboration across the organisation, acting as a visible role-model of these values and behaviours.

Proactively consults with a broad cross-section of stakeholders during all aspects of decision making.

Able to coach the business analysts in terms of methods used to analyze and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.

Able to coach the business analysts to drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

Drive the change management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing.

Solve & mitigate project risks.

Liaise with Products Owners and other stakeholders to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Actively contribute in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Act as an SME in CoPs to share knowledge and expertise with the community.

Demonstrates detailed and comprehensive knowledge of own area, and is recognised as an expert by people across the organisation. Maintains a comprehensive knowledge of related external issues and knows about research and upcoming developments.

Engages in industry wide and cross-industry discussions and events seeking to advance own and the organisation’s current and future thinking. Seeks to be actively involved in cutting-edge research and development activities.

Shares knowledge and expertise openly and freely. Ensures that the necessary organisational structures and processes are in place for others to do so. Positions knowledge sharing as an organisational priority.

Proactively investigates ways that new technology can support the achievement of organisational objectives and significantly enhance overall performance.

Demonstrates extensive understanding and in-depth knowledge of the working and overall function of organisational departments. Sees how they inter-relate and work together as an integrated system.

REQUIREMENTS

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

HR projects experience

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

We would like you to have…

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Aris experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

HR

Sap Hr

CBAP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position