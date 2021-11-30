Mobile Application Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leader within the South African Healthcare industry is seeking a Mobile Application Developer who is proficient with React Native.

Your role will involve driving all digital marketing initiatives relating to the mobile applications created. This will include, but not be limited to, thinking about Digital Marketing concepts, technology, automation and strategies. Your primary focus will be on developing user-centred mobile applications and implementing them following well-known React workflows

Requirements:

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred.

5+ years’ experience with mobile applications

3+ years’ experience with React. React Native experience is advantageous

Firm grasp of the JavaScript, Jquery, HTML5, CSS3, React JS (and TypeScript or ClojureScript) languages and its nuances, including ES6+ syntax

Automated testing suites, like (Jest or Mocha)

Hands-on experience in driving the full lifecycle of iOS/Android application development lifecycle (concept, design, test, release, support, etc.)

Experience working with Adobe Creative Suite

Responsibilities:

Drive the full application development life-cycle of iOS/Android application development (concept, design, test, release and support) within deadlines.

Collaborating with external development teams and other IT staff to set specifications for new applications

Build and deliver scalable and low-latency services and applications for iOS or Android platforms

Responsible for designing prototype application(s), indicate program unit structure, information architecture, and coordinate application plans with all relevant parties.

Writes clean, elegant, readable, testable, and well-documented code

Gather and understand specific requirements from all relevant stakeholders, business analysts and product development teams. Understand how it translates to new application features, making sure to collect all necessary information to move a project forward

Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality

