.NET developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Nov 30, 2021

The largest media company in southern Africa is looking for a full stack developer to join their team of experts.

What will you do?

  • Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space.
  • Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
  • Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
  • Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
  • Mentor and knowledge share amongst team members.
  • Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
  • Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Beneficial Skills:

  • Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load
  • Caching strategies via CDN
  • Edge Computing
  • Redis
  • Elastic search

What must you have?

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.
  • 5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
  • 2+ years development experience working with .NET Core
  • Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).
  • Experience using Azure Services preferred
  • CI/CD Azure DevOps
  • 3+ years experience in below
    • RESTful API development.
    • Using advanced JavaScript language features.
    • Using Typescript in a modular way.
    • Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
    • MS SQL Server.
    • Experience in source control (Git).

Learn more/Apply for this position