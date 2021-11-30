.NET developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The largest media company in southern Africa is looking for a full stack developer to join their team of experts.

What will you do?

Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space.

Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Mentor and knowledge share amongst team members.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Beneficial Skills:

Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load

Caching strategies via CDN

Edge Computing

Redis

Elastic search

What must you have?

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.

5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

2+ years development experience working with .NET Core

Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).

Experience using Azure Services preferred

CI/CD Azure DevOps

3+ years experience in below RESTful API development. Using advanced JavaScript language features. Using Typescript in a modular way. Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS. MS SQL Server. Experience in source control (Git).



