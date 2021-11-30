.NET developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The largest media company in southern Africa is looking for a full stack developer to join their team of experts.
What will you do?
- Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space.
- Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
- Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
- Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
- Mentor and knowledge share amongst team members.
- Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
- Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.
Beneficial Skills:
- Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load
- Caching strategies via CDN
- Edge Computing
- Redis
- Elastic search
What must you have?
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.
- 5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
- 2+ years development experience working with .NET Core
- Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).
- Experience using Azure Services preferred
- CI/CD Azure DevOps
- 3+ years experience in below
- RESTful API development.
- Using advanced JavaScript language features.
- Using Typescript in a modular way.
- Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
- MS SQL Server.
- Experience in source control (Git).