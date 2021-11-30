Senior Java Developer

Are you a Java Developer with 8 years of experience ? If yes, don’t stop reading!

Our client who are one of the largest growing automotive industries in the world is looking for a Java Developer who will make a difference in the automotive industry.

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions is required, as well as manual and automated testing.

Some specific Skills that our client is looking for are:

Java EE / Java

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Git, Bitbucket

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.

Tasks that you may be involved in are as follows:

Part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

Unit Testing

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Lets get you to this German Giant!

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

SQL

Oracle

Rest

Cloud Infrastructure

SOAP

Postgres

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position