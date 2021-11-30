Senior Java Developer

Are you a Java Developer with 8 years of experience ? If yes, don’t stop reading!
Our client who are one of the largest growing automotive industries in the world is looking for a Java Developer who will make a difference in the automotive industry.
Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions is required, as well as manual and automated testing.
Some specific Skills that our client is looking for are:
- Java EE / Java
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
Tasks that you may be involved in are as follows:
- Part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- Unit Testing
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Lets get you to this German Giant!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years