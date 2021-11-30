Senior Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A revolutionary web-based application which gives companies all the tools they need to manage their share incentive schemes. They have an exciting position for a talented and highly motivated individual, who is smart and interested in being part of this fast growing startup. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding and software building. The ideal candidate will need to be able to deal with and advise senior level financial staff at clients.

What will I be doing?

? Participate in every stage of the development life-cycle including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production

? Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways on how to improve the company through effective and strategic development

? Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development

? Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data

? Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance

? Participate in conferences and educational programs

? Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in terms of best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.

? Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to live site

Requirements

? Bachelors degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline.

? A passionate software developer, either with Python experience or excited to learn it

? Experience developing in a web framework, preferably Django

? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

? Is a great problem solver who takes pride in their work

? Is comfortable with the unknown and loves to experiment

? An analytical mindset and critical thinking

? Self-starter

Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial, but not required:

? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas

? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS

? Version control software such as Git

? Latex

