Senior Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Open Position: Senior Developer (React & Dotnet)
The Companyis the biggest final mile on demand delivery service in Africa.
They are obsessed with eradicating anxiety from deliveries, for senders,
receivers, and drivers. At the company, a Senior Developer will be responsible for translating the
organizations technology strategy into tactics as well as leading the charge
in developing the resulting technical implementations.
Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):
- Execute the development of the platform.
- Develop high performance, robust, quality, testable and scalable
- Adhere to and stay abreast of software development best practices and
- Design, plan, coordinate, test, and develop new features.
- Plan, configure, and maintain development environments.
- Stay abreast of software engineering trends and new technologies.
- Diagnose and resolve application, configuration, and code level
- technical support issues.
- Perform software version control.
- Understand the product development life cycle and what each party
- involved offers.
- Contribute to the management of the development team culture, under the
- direction of the CTO.
Soft Skills:
- Clear communicator (written and verbal), to communicate expectations to
- developers and other stakeholders.
- Demonstrate creative/abstract problem-solving abilities.
- Demonstrate ability to translate business requirements into technical
- production plans.
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables.
- Maturity in judgment.
- Able to work as part of a team.
- Maintain control and composure in high pressure, complex situations.
Tools you will be working with:
- Dotnet Core / C#
- React / React Native / Javascript
- PostgreSQL
- Git / Gitlab
- Jira / Confluence
- Elasticsearch
- Reddis
- Rabbit MQ
- Kubernetes