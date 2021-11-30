Senior Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Open Position: Senior Developer (React & Dotnet)

The Companyis the biggest final mile on demand delivery service in Africa.

They are obsessed with eradicating anxiety from deliveries, for senders,

receivers, and drivers. At the company, a Senior Developer will be responsible for translating the

organizations technology strategy into tactics as well as leading the charge

in developing the resulting technical implementations.

Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):

Execute the development of the platform.

Develop high performance, robust, quality, testable and scalable

Adhere to and stay abreast of software development best practices and

Design, plan, coordinate, test, and develop new features.

Plan, configure, and maintain development environments.

Stay abreast of software engineering trends and new technologies.

Diagnose and resolve application, configuration, and code level

technical support issues.

Perform software version control.

Understand the product development life cycle and what each party

involved offers.

Contribute to the management of the development team culture, under the

direction of the CTO.

Soft Skills:

Clear communicator (written and verbal), to communicate expectations to

developers and other stakeholders.

Demonstrate creative/abstract problem-solving abilities.

Demonstrate ability to translate business requirements into technical

production plans.

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables.

Maturity in judgment.

Able to work as part of a team.

Maintain control and composure in high pressure, complex situations.

Tools you will be working with:

Dotnet Core / C#

React / React Native / Javascript

PostgreSQL

Git / Gitlab

Jira / Confluence

Elasticsearch

Reddis

Rabbit MQ

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position