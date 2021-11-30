Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an experienced Software Developer based in Port Elizabeth or Somerset West
Technical skills:
- SQL, C#
- Javascript / PHP / Sharepoint experience would be advantageous
Experience:
- 1 4 years as a developer
Role:
- Somerset West / Port Elizabeth based startup looking for a highly driven, self motivated individual to assist in client work.
- Primary focus will be on data Integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. Opportunity to develop in a small company and get very good experience on a wide range of topics.
Operations:
- Work from home
- Need own laptop/ fast internet
- Monthly Contract position with the idea to make permanent over time
Attributes:
- Independent
- High motivation levels
- Problem solver
- Multitasker
- Strong organisational skills
