Software Developer at Headhunters

Nov 30, 2021

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an experienced Software Developer based in Port Elizabeth or Somerset West

Technical skills:

  • SQL, C#
  • Javascript / PHP / Sharepoint experience would be advantageous

Experience:

  • 1 4 years as a developer

Role:

  • Somerset West / Port Elizabeth based startup looking for a highly driven, self motivated individual to assist in client work.
  • Primary focus will be on data Integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. Opportunity to develop in a small company and get very good experience on a wide range of topics.

Operations:

  • Work from home
  • Need own laptop/ fast internet
  • Monthly Contract position with the idea to make permanent over time

Attributes:

  • Independent
  • High motivation levels
  • Problem solver
  • Multitasker
  • Strong organisational skills

