Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an experienced Software Developer based in Port Elizabeth or Somerset West

Technical skills:

SQL, C#

Javascript / PHP / Sharepoint experience would be advantageous

Experience:

1 4 years as a developer

Role:

Somerset West / Port Elizabeth based startup looking for a highly driven, self motivated individual to assist in client work.

Primary focus will be on data Integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. Opportunity to develop in a small company and get very good experience on a wide range of topics.

Operations:

Work from home

Need own laptop/ fast internet

Monthly Contract position with the idea to make permanent over time

Attributes:

Independent

High motivation levels

Problem solver

Multitasker

Strong organisational skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

