Software Tester
Job location: Cape Town
Qualifications
Relevant business degree (e.g. BCom, B. [URL Removed] etc) or diploma from a recognized institution
Experience
At least 2 years’ experience as a software tester or in a business analysis position.
Purpose of job
- Ensure software and reports are well tested before releasing to the clients
- Quality assurance and control
- Implement industry standard test practices within the R&D team
- Automate as much of the testing process as possible
- Perform regression testing when releasing new features
- First line support for training related issues
- Assist with system documentation
Other key relationships
- Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential
- Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes
- Client facing for support requests (internal clients)
Key competencies
- Experience in AGILE Scrum development
- Understanding of the Systems Development Lifecycle
- Experience using SQL to query data
- Strong communication skills
- Able to create and maintain documentation
- Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment
- Conflict resolution
- Analytical mindset
- Self-motivated
- Displays initiative
- Financial services background advantageous
Remuneration
- Market related
