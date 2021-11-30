Systems Engineer (CH586CJ) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software. The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, defining requirements, detecting problems/faults and implementing solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • VMWare Administration
  • Windows Server & Windows IIS Administration
  • Linux Administration
  • OpenStack Administration
  • Backup Administration
  • Share Point
  • AD, DNS, DHCP and Basic Networking

QUALIFICATIONS

  • MCSE
  • VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)
  • Degree or Diploma (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

  • 3-5 years server administration

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

  • VMWare Administration
  • Windows Server Administration
  • AD, DNS, DHCP

Advantageous Competencies:

  • Linux Administration
  • OpenStack Administration

BEHAVIOURAL:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Work independently as well as part of a team
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Self-Starter
  • Highly self- motivated
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to learn and at ease with self-study
    • Perform standby
    • Work after hours and on weekends
    • Good problem-solving ability

General:

