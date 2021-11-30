Systems Engineer (CH586CJ) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software. The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, defining requirements, detecting problems/faults and implementing solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

VMWare Administration

Windows Server & Windows IIS Administration

Linux Administration

OpenStack Administration

Backup Administration

Share Point

AD, DNS, DHCP and Basic Networking

QUALIFICATIONS

MCSE

VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)

Degree or Diploma (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

3-5 years server administration

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

VMWare Administration

Windows Server Administration

AD, DNS, DHCP

Advantageous Competencies:

Linux Administration

OpenStack Administration

BEHAVIOURAL:

Excellent communication skills

Work independently as well as part of a team

Ability to work under pressure

Self-Starter

Highly self- motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to learn and at ease with self-study Perform standby Work after hours and on weekends Good problem-solving ability



General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

