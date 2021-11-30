UI/UX Designer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The Designer will play a vital role in the evolution of this platform becoming more externally focused for clients to use and interact with. Whilst the role will predominantly be focused on design, there is a need to work closely with clients, developers and testers with the aim of improving overall usability and creating an excellent and unified user experience across all platforms.

Principal Responsibilities

Developing an excellent user experience across all platforms whilst taking into consideration the differing needs of each

Taking responsibility for all digital design projects, creating engaging layouts, content and evolving all sites visually

Creating user journeys, content hierarchy, sketches, wireframes and mock-ups

Influencing user research and evaluating user feedback to enhance our services

Establishing and promoting UI/UX design guidelines, best practices & standards

Developing UX designs for product specifications to support product development

Communication

Provide feedback to management of potential improvements to existing procedures and systems

Work as part of a team to achieve the departmental standards and objectives

Work effectively with other departments within the Group to maintain excellent standards of service

Knowledge

Maintain an excellent level of understanding and knowledge of IN-SYNC Groups products and services in order to fully understand the process and deliver requirements

Take responsibility for own personal development in line with agreed performance objectives

Support colleagues and team members with investigating and resolving product and services issues.

Background / Experience Required

Experience with mobile-first design – any experience with App design would be highly advantageous

Excellent visual design skills

A portfolio that illustrates a varied skillset and shows passion for design

Experience wireframing user flows/journeys and user interface designs

Knowledgeable and passionate about all things digital including the latest online technologies or cloud services

Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch/Balsamiq

Basic understanding of HTML/CSS & JavaScript

Familiar with User concepts including User Interface / User Experience / Accessibility & User Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position