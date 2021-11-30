UI/UX Designer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The Designer will play a vital role in the evolution of this platform becoming more externally focused for clients to use and interact with. Whilst the role will predominantly be focused on design, there is a need to work closely with clients, developers and testers with the aim of improving overall usability and creating an excellent and unified user experience across all platforms.
Principal Responsibilities
Developing an excellent user experience across all platforms whilst taking into consideration the differing needs of each
Taking responsibility for all digital design projects, creating engaging layouts, content and evolving all sites visually
Creating user journeys, content hierarchy, sketches, wireframes and mock-ups
Influencing user research and evaluating user feedback to enhance our services
Establishing and promoting UI/UX design guidelines, best practices & standards
Developing UX designs for product specifications to support product development
Communication
Provide feedback to management of potential improvements to existing procedures and systems
Work as part of a team to achieve the departmental standards and objectives
Work effectively with other departments within the Group to maintain excellent standards of service
Knowledge
Maintain an excellent level of understanding and knowledge of IN-SYNC Groups products and services in order to fully understand the process and deliver requirements
Take responsibility for own personal development in line with agreed performance objectives
Support colleagues and team members with investigating and resolving product and services issues.
Background / Experience Required
Experience with mobile-first design – any experience with App design would be highly advantageous
Excellent visual design skills
A portfolio that illustrates a varied skillset and shows passion for design
Experience wireframing user flows/journeys and user interface designs
Knowledgeable and passionate about all things digital including the latest online technologies or cloud services
Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch/Balsamiq
Basic understanding of HTML/CSS & JavaScript
Familiar with User concepts including User Interface / User Experience / Accessibility & User Testing