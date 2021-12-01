Analyst Developer: Front End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x3 at Capitec

Dec 1, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications

Experience

7 years’+ proven software development
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • .Net core
  • C#
  • Sql
  • CSS
  • ReactJS
  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL,PL-SQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position