API Configuration Engineer (AWS) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Working on API configuration, API data model and troubleshooting API issues.
  • Creating and sharing SoapUI projects, that exemplify the API calls that were requested.

Qualifications:

  • AWS certified – nice to have

Skills / Experience:

  • Relatively development experience
  • Web service test tool experience, including scripting (e.g. PostMan or SoapUI)
  • Exposure to ITIL (i.e. CAB, deployment plan preparation, quality gates, etc.
  • Linux system administration skills, including Bash and Python scripting skills (Yum, troubleshooting skills)
  • Experience / knowledge in the following:
    • Terraform with AWS CodeCommit ( GIT, VPC , ACL, EC2, Backups , Security Groups, Routes)
    • Scrum / Kanban as well as Jira.
    • Strong communication skills in English.
  • Resilience / adaptability in order to cope with complex integration scenarios.

Duration:

  • 12 month contract with a good chance of renewal

Desired Skills:

  • API Configuration
  • API Developer
  • AWS

