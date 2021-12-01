API Configuration Engineer (AWS) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Working on API configuration, API data model and troubleshooting API issues.
- Creating and sharing SoapUI projects, that exemplify the API calls that were requested.
Qualifications:
- AWS certified – nice to have
Skills / Experience:
- Relatively development experience
- Web service test tool experience, including scripting (e.g. PostMan or SoapUI)
- Exposure to ITIL (i.e. CAB, deployment plan preparation, quality gates, etc.
- Linux system administration skills, including Bash and Python scripting skills (Yum, troubleshooting skills)
- Experience / knowledge in the following:
- Terraform with AWS CodeCommit ( GIT, VPC , ACL, EC2, Backups , Security Groups, Routes)
- Scrum / Kanban as well as Jira.
- Strong communication skills in English.
- Resilience / adaptability in order to cope with complex integration scenarios.
Duration:
- 12 month contract with a good chance of renewal
Desired Skills:
- API Configuration
- API Developer
- AWS