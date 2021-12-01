Application Analyst (SQL Essential) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- SQL Data analysis – Essential.
- Client support both on site and remote.
- User training on site.
- Application support and system monitoring.
- Investigating and analysing user requirements.
- System investigations.
- Custom report analysis and scripting.
- Quality assurance and testing of systems.
- Document and write training manuals for systems.
- Project planning.
- Training / development / mentoring of junior members of the team and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.
- Research and Development and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ years’ experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis.
- SQL experience is essential (Oracle and PostgreSQL are beneficial).
- ETL experience.
- Reporting / MIS experience.
- Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures.
- Comfortable constructing SQL queries.
- Unix / Linux experience.
- Unix scripting experience is advantageous.
- Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.
- Understanding of relational databases.
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.
- Exposure to/understanding of the Financial Services Industry.
Desired Skills:
- Application Analyst
- SQL
- Oracle