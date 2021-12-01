Application Analyst (SQL Essential) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • SQL Data analysis – Essential.
  • Client support both on site and remote.
  • User training on site.
  • Application support and system monitoring.
  • Investigating and analysing user requirements.
  • System investigations.
  • Custom report analysis and scripting.
  • Quality assurance and testing of systems.
  • Document and write training manuals for systems.
  • Project planning.
  • Training / development / mentoring of junior members of the team and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.
  • Research and Development and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

Skills / Experience:

  • 2+ years’ experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis.
  • SQL experience is essential (Oracle and PostgreSQL are beneficial).
  • ETL experience.
  • Reporting / MIS experience.
  • Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures.
  • Comfortable constructing SQL queries.
  • Unix / Linux experience.
  • Unix scripting experience is advantageous.
  • Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.
  • Understanding of relational databases.
  • Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.
  • Exposure to/understanding of the Financial Services Industry.

Desired Skills:

  • Application Analyst
  • SQL
  • Oracle

