Automation Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Automation Test Analyst Role

We are looking forSenior Automation Test AnalystProfessionals with 4- 8 years solid development experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Key deliverables:

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach

Test Plans

Test Scripts

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

Test Completion Sign Off.

Competencies:

Conceptual Thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and oral Communication

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Ability to learning quickly

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other

Management Reporting

Resilience

Self-starter

Experience:

4 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM

Experience in Integration Automation Testing

Experience in ETL/BI/ODI Testing

Experience in Power BI

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques

Experience in automating API Services

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field

ISTQB TA or equivalent

