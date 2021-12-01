Automation Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Automation Test Analyst Role
We are looking forSenior Automation Test AnalystProfessionals with 4- 8 years solid development experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Key deliverables:
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test Approach
- Test Plans
- Test Scripts
- Test Execution Results
- Defects Management Reports
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
- Test Closure Reports
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project
- Test Completion Sign Off.
Competencies:
- Conceptual Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and oral Communication
- Managing complexity and ambiguity
- Ability to learning quickly
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other
- Management Reporting
- Resilience
- Self-starter
Experience:
- 4 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off
- Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM
- Experience in Integration Automation Testing
- Experience in ETL/BI/ODI Testing
- Experience in Power BI
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques
- Experience in automating API Services
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA
Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field
- ISTQB TA or equivalent