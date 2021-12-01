Automation Test Analyst at Reverside

Dec 1, 2021

Senior Automation Test Analyst Role

We are looking forSenior Automation Test AnalystProfessionals with 4- 8 years solid development experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Key deliverables:
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Test Approach

  • Test Plans

  • Test Scripts

  • Test Execution Results

  • Defects Management Reports

  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

  • Test Closure Reports

  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

  • Test Completion Sign Off.

Competencies:

  • Conceptual Thinking

  • Attention to detail

  • Excellent written and oral Communication

  • Managing complexity and ambiguity

  • Ability to learning quickly

  • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills

  • Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other

  • Management Reporting

  • Resilience

  • Self-starter

Experience:

  • 4 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis

  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

  • Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM

  • Experience in Integration Automation Testing

  • Experience in ETL/BI/ODI Testing

  • Experience in Power BI

  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques

  • Experience in automating API Services

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field

  • ISTQB TA or equivalent

Learn more/Apply for this position