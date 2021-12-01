Business Analyst (Risk) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.
  • 1st line system support to clients.
  • Managing and participating in Operational Meetings and reporting.
  • Managing all client project scope changes.
  • Providing support to developers.
  • Managing and participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.
  • System and system environment administration, release management and configuration.
  • General System, Process and Client Communication.
  • Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity.
  • Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Qualifications:

  • B.Com or Industrial Engineering degree or a similar qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Group Life and Risk industry would be an advantage.
  • Understanding of the Group Life Insurance and related products, processes and systems will be an advantage.
  • Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.
  • Practical experience in client service management.
  • Strong communications skills.
  • Finance services experience is essential.
  • Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Business Analyst
  • Group Life Insurance

