Developer – Android at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.
  • Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.
  • Ensuring application stability and security.
  • Monitoring application performance.
  • Taking part in daily stand-ups.
  • Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary degree (Information Technology or Computer Science).

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years in software development.
  • 2+ years in Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin development.
  • Strong Computer Science / programming fundamentals.
  • Experience in the following:
    • Architecting, developing, testing and maintaining mobile Android applications.
    • Network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON).
    • Knowledge of Android UX design patterns.
    • Using GIT, Jira and Confluence.
    • Developing in an Agile team environment.
  • Experience in the following would be beneficial:
    • Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
    • Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Android
  • Kotlin

