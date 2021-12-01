Developer – Android at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.
- Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.
- Ensuring application stability and security.
- Monitoring application performance.
- Taking part in daily stand-ups.
- Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree (Information Technology or Computer Science).
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years in software development.
- 2+ years in Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin development.
- Strong Computer Science / programming fundamentals.
- Experience in the following:
- Architecting, developing, testing and maintaining mobile Android applications.
- Network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON).
- Knowledge of Android UX design patterns.
- Using GIT, Jira and Confluence.
- Developing in an Agile team environment.
- Experience in the following would be beneficial:
- Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
- Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Android
- Kotlin