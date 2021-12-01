Developer – C# / .Net (Mid) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing software features.
- Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.
- Following the development process.
- Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.
- Taking part in the following: Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
- Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.
Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 5 years of experience with .Net, C#, .Net core.
- Angular experience preferred.
- Experience with Docker / Kubernetes preferred.
- Experience with SOAP and REST web services, open API development and SOA concepts and understanding of their design patterns.
- Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or other Cloud Hosting Services preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- C#
- Docker