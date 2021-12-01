Developer – JavaScript at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Forming part of a young, energetic and dynamic development team.
- Responsible for managing critical customer support issues, such as bugs, general client queries as well as change requests to existing installations.
- Taking ownership of client queries, ensuring they are addressed within the deadlines defined by company service level agreements, and fulfilling incident management in an end-to-end capacity.
- Working on enhancements to client implementations based on (Business as Usual) BAU work associated with customer requirements.
- Working with international clients, while learning the wide array of cutting-edge technologies, such as React and NodeJS, needed to support our products and custom client implementations.
Skills / Experience:
- In-depth understanding of HTML / CSS / JavaScript.
- Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable).
- Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks.
- Experience building JavaScript web applications.
- Experience with OR a strong desire to learn and work with NodeJS and React.
- Web services (SOAP, REST, WSDL, XML).
- Understanding SQL is advantageous.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to identify, research, diagnose, and resolve client issues.
- Maintain ownership of issues and follow through until they are properly closed.
- Ability to solve problems that are sometimes unstructured and require conceptual thinking.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript