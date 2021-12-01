Developer – JavaScript / C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Solving interesting engineering problems.
- Writing code using some of the latest technologies and cloud services.
- Collaborating with fellow developers and teams via code reviews and knowledge sharing sessions.
- Providing guidance on architecture and creating technical specifications.
- Reviewing architecture and technical designs.
- Managing and mentoring software developers of different skill levels.
- Identifying and implementing software development process improvements.
Qualifications:
- Relevant qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- Software development experience in JavaScript, TypeScript or other languages such as C# and Java.
- Comfortable writing SQL statements and using SQL databases.
- Experience building web sites and web services.
- Strong problem solving and debugging skills.
- Experience using unit and integration tests.
- Knowledge of modern cloud infrastructure services.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SQL