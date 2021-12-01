Developer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Building systems to scale, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
- Working closely with other team members to design software solutions.
- Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.
- Applying software development life cycle practices.
Qualifications:
- Computer Science Degree.
Skills / Experience:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience.
- Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
- Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
- Experience in the following:
- REST, Python and Linux.
- Developing back-end systems in a Micro service architecture.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, Lambdas, CloudWatch)
- GIT version control
- NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
Desired Skills:
- Python Developer
- Microservices
- Software Development