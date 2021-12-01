Developer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Building systems to scale, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
  • Working closely with other team members to design software solutions.
  • Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.
  • Applying software development life cycle practices.

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience.
  • Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
  • Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
  • Experience in the following:
    • REST, Python and Linux.
    • Developing back-end systems in a Micro service architecture.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, Lambdas, CloudWatch)
    • GIT version control
    • NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Desired Skills:

  • Python Developer
  • Microservices
  • Software Development

