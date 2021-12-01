Developer – Python (Snr) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Building systems to scale with the business, utilizing new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
- Working closely with various teams designing software solutions.
- Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.
- Utilizing best software development life cycle practices.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Computer Science Degree
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years of relevant development experience.
- In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
- Experience with REST, Python, Java and Linux.
- Experience in developing back-end systems in a Microservice architecture.
- Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.
- Experience in the following would be ideal:
- AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
- GIT version control.
- NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
Desired Skills:
- REST
- Python
- Java