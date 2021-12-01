Developer – Python (Snr) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Building systems to scale with the business, utilizing new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
  • Working closely with various teams designing software solutions.
  • Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.
  • Utilizing best software development life cycle practices.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Computer Science Degree

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years of relevant development experience.
  • In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
  • Experience with REST, Python, Java and Linux.
  • Experience in developing back-end systems in a Microservice architecture.
  • Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.
  • Experience in the following would be ideal:
    • AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
    • GIT version control.
    • NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Desired Skills:

  • REST
  • Python
  • Java

Learn more/Apply for this position