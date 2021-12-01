DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Managing source control, build/CI and QA test systems.
  • Following defined processes for workflow, incident and change management.
  • Troubleshooting components of systems relying on proven techniques.
  • Creating / maintaining application environments for both on-premises and cloud.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Engineering, Math or Computer Science

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • 5 years’ relevant experience in developing, deploying and / or administering infrastructure CI/CD Pipelines solutions.
  • 3 years’ experience in configuration management and automation Terraform/ARM
  • 3 years’ experience working with programming and scripting languages, such as Ruby and Python or PHP
  • 5 years’ experience and knowledge of IP networks and related solutions
  • 5 years’ experience in database technologies – RDBMS, e.g. MSSQL, PostGreSQL, MySQL, etc.
  • 3 – 5 years working experience in complex IT operational environments in various aspects of design, engineering, analysis, and testing and ongoing support for their technical area.
  • Cloud-native architectures, including PVT cloud PaaS / IaaS, Microservices architectures, APIs
  • Experience in monitoring technologies and APM tools
  • Strong knowledge and experience on Azure (Certification preferred)
  • Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, cloud and container technologies such as Azure, Docker, Kubernetes/ECS, etc.
  • Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
  • Experience working closely with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, XP, and with teams leveraging DevOps and Continuous Delivery / Integration
  • Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools.
  • Experience working with Azure DevOps pipeline preferred
  • Familiarity with MSBuild Scripting/Team Foundation Server and/or Windows scripting (PowerShell) a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineer
  • Ci/CD
  • MSSQL

