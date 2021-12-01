DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Developing and utilising CI/CD Pipeline and Automation technologies and tools.
  • Working with the cloud computing teams to build and run scalable applications.
  • Demonstrating ideas, products and features in iteration reviews.
  • Working with Agile Release Trains.
  • Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
  • Testing and examining code written by others and analysing results.
  • Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats.
  • Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’.
  • Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
  • Deploying new code, updates and fixes.
  • Providing Level 2 technical support, including root cause analysis for production errors.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in Java and / or Node.js development
  • Digital Delivery Frameworks and Tools, best practices and processes
  • AWS, Kubernetes, Spring Boot and Terraform.
  • SQL and NoSQL
  • RESTful APIs and API Communications; Apigee (preferred) or other API gateway experience
  • Asynchronous programming and non-blocking I/O patterns.
  • CI/CD pipelines and tools such as Azure and Jenkins
  • Ansible and / or Python an advantage
  • Practical experience seeing services into production, and troubleshooting issues which may arise in operations.
  • Experience working in an Agile delivery framework using tools like Jira and Confluence.

Type:

  • Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Node.JS
  • AWS

