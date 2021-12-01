IT Project Manager

? Manage and maintain productive relationships with external and internal customers and ensure regular engagement to understand their roadmap and strategy and how it affects the Enterprise Cloud division

? Manage and maintain productive relationships with suppliers and ensure regular engagement to measure optimal service delivery from suppliers

? Performance management of the Electronic Commerce team members – ensure relevant performance dialogues and development plans for individuals

? Develop and maintain governance processes (project management, change management, deployment, development standards, etc.) to be followed by Electronic Commerce team in the execution of their duties.

? Compile and maintain documentation, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to the platforms and systems supported within the Electronic commerce division

? Perform capacity and strategy planning for the Electronic Commerce division and develop a roadmap for upgrades and enhancements as required

? Provide monthly feedback/reporting to the relevant stakeholders on revenue, capacity and project statuses

? Ensure the relevant monitoring and processes in place to achieve the required SLA uptime on platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce Division

? Interface and engage contractors and other divisions in Vodacom to overcome / solve incidents and problems affecting the platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce division.

? Electronic Commerce Platform Design and Planning

? Manage Electronic Commerce developers, project managers and support team members

? High engagement with key stakeholders including suppliers and customers

? Performance management and reviews of team members in the Electronic Commerce division

? Manage progress of projects and initiatives and provide regular status updates

? Monthly and Adhoc reporting on capacity forecasts, status updates and revenue analysis

? Provide support to Enterprise Business Unit Sales, Product and Supply Contract Management teams for procurement of infrastructure and development/implementation of services

? Development of cost effective, architectural guidelines and roadmaps for new technologies and customer solutions

? Engage with internal and external customers to understand their requirements and propose a fit for purpose solution

? High level technical support for relevant technical teams and principals

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Telecommunications

Networks

Scope Management

Project Governance

PMI

PMO

Managing Project Budgets

Project plan

Delivery management

Project management principles

About The Employer:

– Family entrepreneuship

– Passionate sbout Client Centricity

– Professional and Fun Work Environment

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension Fund

