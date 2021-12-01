IT Project Manager

? Manage and maintain productive relationships with external and internal customers and ensure regular engagement to understand their roadmap and strategy and how it affects the Enterprise Cloud division
? Manage and maintain productive relationships with suppliers and ensure regular engagement to measure optimal service delivery from suppliers
? Performance management of the Electronic Commerce team members – ensure relevant performance dialogues and development plans for individuals
? Develop and maintain governance processes (project management, change management, deployment, development standards, etc.) to be followed by Electronic Commerce team in the execution of their duties.
? Compile and maintain documentation, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to the platforms and systems supported within the Electronic commerce division
? Perform capacity and strategy planning for the Electronic Commerce division and develop a roadmap for upgrades and enhancements as required
? Provide monthly feedback/reporting to the relevant stakeholders on revenue, capacity and project statuses
? Ensure the relevant monitoring and processes in place to achieve the required SLA uptime on platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce Division
? Interface and engage contractors and other divisions in Vodacom to overcome / solve incidents and problems affecting the platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce division.
? Electronic Commerce Platform Design and Planning
? Manage Electronic Commerce developers, project managers and support team members
? High engagement with key stakeholders including suppliers and customers
? Performance management and reviews of team members in the Electronic Commerce division
? Manage progress of projects and initiatives and provide regular status updates
? Monthly and Adhoc reporting on capacity forecasts, status updates and revenue analysis
? Provide support to Enterprise Business Unit Sales, Product and Supply Contract Management teams for procurement of infrastructure and development/implementation of services
? Development of cost effective, architectural guidelines and roadmaps for new technologies and customer solutions
? Engage with internal and external customers to understand their requirements and propose a fit for purpose solution
? High level technical support for relevant technical teams and principals
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Telecommunications
- Networks
- Scope Management
- Project Governance
- PMI
- PMO
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project plan
- Delivery management
- Project management principles
About The Employer:
– Family entrepreneuship
– Passionate sbout Client Centricity
– Professional and Fun Work Environment
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension Fund