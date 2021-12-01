Junior Project Manager (fixed term contract)-Eastern Cape at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area
- To ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and quality standards
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment, including
- Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification
- Managing contractors and suppliers
Ideal:
- Exposure to quantity surveying
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management or Quantity Surveying
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Drawing and interpretation of plans
- Practical application of technical constraints
- Managing third party service providers (contractors)
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Principles of quantity surveying
- Spatial awareness
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Attention to Detail
- Negotiation skills
- Reporting Skills
- Decision making skills
- Administration Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Planning and Organising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Relating and Networking
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to travel extensively and regularly
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals