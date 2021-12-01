Junior Project Manager (fixed term contract)-Eastern Cape at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area

To ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and quality standards

Experience

Min:

At least 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment, including

Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification

Managing contractors and suppliers

Ideal:

Exposure to quantity surveying

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management or Quantity Surveying

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Drawing and interpretation of plans

Practical application of technical constraints

Managing third party service providers (contractors)

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Principles of quantity surveying

Spatial awareness

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Attention to Detail

Negotiation skills

Reporting Skills

Decision making skills

Administration Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Relating and Networking

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to travel extensively and regularly

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

