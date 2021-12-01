Junior Project Manager (fixed term contract)-Eastern Cape at Capitec

Dec 1, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area
  • To ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and quality standards

Experience

Min:

  • At least 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment, including
  • Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification
  • Managing contractors and suppliers

Ideal:

  • Exposure to quantity surveying

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management or Quantity Surveying

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

  • Drawing and interpretation of plans
  • Practical application of technical constraints
  • Managing third party service providers (contractors)

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • Principles of quantity surveying
  • Spatial awareness

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Negotiation skills
  • Reporting Skills
  • Decision making skills
  • Administration Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Relating and Networking
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to travel extensively and regularly
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

