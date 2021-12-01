Python Developer

Description

You must be an expert in Python and have extensive knowledge of at least one Python web framework. Need to be familiar with Object Relational Mapper or ORM libraries. Other qualifications include the ability to integrate multiple data sources or databases into a single system.

Skills and a basic understanding of front-end technologies like JavaScript and HTML.

You must also understand the fundamental design principles behind scalable applications.

Knowledge of best practices and standards for implementing an HTTP REST API

You must test, troubleshoot, and debug code for any application you work on.

You write and implement software solutions that integrate different systems.

Other duties include designing and implementing low-latency, high-availability, and performance applications.

You also implement security and data protection. Experience with integration of multiple custom platforms.

Experience with implementing an API Gateway.

The ability to use a tool such as Postman, Insomnia, or equivalent API testing/querying tool is highly beneficial.

Experience with Pandas and/or NumPy will be highly beneficial.

Be passionate about technology, coding and software building

Responsibilities

Engage business key stakeholders and advise on best practices and development requirements.

Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and securely in production.

Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways on how to improve the Platform.

Through effective and strategic development Management capability follow and improve our practices at every stage of development

Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly volumes of data Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance.

Participate in educational programs Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in terms of best practices.

Consistently review other team members’ code, and have your code reviewed as well.

Develop and Maintain implemented platform

Ensure standards are adhered to.

Ensure security measures are implemented and maintainedRequired experience

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

2 – 3 years’ experience

Python 2.7 and 3.5

Familiar with PyCharm

Django

PostgreSQL or equivalent

REST API’s

Git Flow

Worked with application design and CSI process

SOAP

