Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C# – Sandton – up to R11m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

They’re a powerhouse of a tech driven company that’s mastered the application of analytics and technology, and they’re scouting to onboard a Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C#.

You’ll be working on a product that goes beyond traditional Business Intelligence, all while being exposed to leading technologies, a multitude of business domains and full agile software development life cycle!

Sounds great, right? Don’t delay – apply now.

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma – ESSENTIAL

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience

NET Core

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

React

SQL Server

Redux

Angular

Vue

HTML

CSS

.NET

Sass

Agile

Reference Number for this position is TRA53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

TypeScript

Sql Server

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position