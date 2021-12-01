Senior Modeler / Business Analyst

Responsibilities will be (but not limited to) :



Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs.

Experience in forecasting, budgeting, and financial analysis

Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization

Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data

Gathering and analyzing data

Develop, implement, investigate, and maintain efficient cost control systems.

Leading special projects to evaluate control measures and propose suitable solutions

Implement Continuous Improvement opportunities

Qualifications

Minimum a bachelors degree in economics or finance

Minimum 5 years experience as an Analyst or Senior Accountant in an established organization. 10+ years preferable.

Capabilities

Leadership skills with proven experience managing a small team

Strong analytical skills and problem solving

Proficiency in mathematics with the skill to translate complex mathematical information into understandable reports

Strong oral and writing communication skills

Report writing and presentation skills

Understanding of networks, databases, and other technology

Have an enquiring mind and the ability to work independently under pressure

Ability to organize and prioritize

Ability to get along with and work with people on different levels and from different cultures

Software Competencies

Strong Microsoft Office skills

Programming experiences an advantage

