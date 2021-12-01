Senior Modeler / Business Analyst

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities will be (but not limited to) :

  • Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs.
  • Experience in forecasting, budgeting, and financial analysis
  • Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization
  • Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data
  • Gathering and analyzing data
  • Develop, implement, investigate, and maintain efficient cost control systems.
  • Leading special projects to evaluate control measures and propose suitable solutions
  • Implement Continuous Improvement opportunities

Qualifications

  • Minimum a bachelors degree in economics or finance
  • Minimum 5 years experience as an Analyst or Senior Accountant in an established organization. 10+ years preferable.

Capabilities

  • Leadership skills with proven experience managing a small team
  • Strong analytical skills and problem solving
  • Proficiency in mathematics with the skill to translate complex mathematical information into understandable reports
  • Strong oral and writing communication skills
  • Report writing and presentation skills
  • Understanding of networks, databases, and other technology
  • Have an enquiring mind and the ability to work independently under pressure
  • Ability to organize and prioritize
  • Ability to get along with and work with people on different levels and from different cultures

Software Competencies

  • Strong Microsoft Office skills
  • Programming experiences an advantage

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position