Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape – R550 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-paced digital marketing agency in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who’s able to develop key projects from inception to completion (independently).
Apart from joining this dynamic team, who, might we add, have a staggering list of large corporate clients… you’ll be working on exciting projects of which include platform development, mobile apps, websites, intranet development, advertising and social media – all built with the latest technology!
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience
- Angular
- C# (MVC, Web API2)
- .Net Core
- Good working knowledge of Relational databases
- SQL 2008 +
- Visual Studio 2013 +
- Source Control (TFS and GIT)
- You’ve worked with 3rd party API’s – Google, Facebook, etc.
- You’ve worked with service buses (RabbitMQ)
- Understanding of design patterns and principles
- Working with DI containers and inversion of control
- Microservices Architecture
- Designing and building REST API’s
- MySQL, Postgress
- Familiar with Apache Cardova style mobile development
- Exposure to Native android development
Qualifications:
- IT related degree
Reference Number for this position is TRA53856 which is a 6-month contract position based in Western Cape, Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R550 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
