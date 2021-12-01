Senior Software Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Software Developer.



Area: Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 with Mathematics

5 years working experience in software development

C# 9

3-5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET

SQL & relational database programming skills

GIT,TDD, SOLID Principles

Advantageous Xamarin, Java, Blazor, AngularJS, Typescript

Key Attributes:

Interpersonal and communication skills

Team player

Loyalty and strong commitment

Highly structured and able to work independently when required

Persistence

Creative and analytical problem solving

Integrity and honesty

Self-driven and motivated

Time and priority management

Duties and Responsibilities:

Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing systems/platforms,

Compile all documentation that forms part of the software development lifecycle, such as user needs, functional and technical specifications, followed by development in order to enhance the design and improve the maintainability of our product,

Monitor and optimize systems to ensure the best performance,

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability,

Translate requirements and use cases into technical designs and functional code,

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness,

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment,

Execute projects from initial concept through delivery.

Learn more/Apply for this position