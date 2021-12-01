Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join our QA team and work closely with the Business Analysts, Developers and Project Managers. If you are interested in taking on a new opportunity and challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (or willing to relocate to Cape Town should the team return to the office)

Level: Senior

Writing SQL queries; Testing APIs, Microservices; SOAP UI and Postman; QC/ALM, JIRA tools

Comfortable working within an Agile or Waterfall environment

Be responsible for all manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and maintaining test plans

Creating and updating test cases

Assisting Junior test analysts

Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution packs

Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team

Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environments

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System, Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS – bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position