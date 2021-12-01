We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join our QA team and work closely with the Business Analysts, Developers and Project Managers. If you are interested in taking on a new opportunity and challenge, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (or willing to relocate to Cape Town should the team return to the office)
Level: Senior
- Writing SQL queries; Testing APIs, Microservices; SOAP UI and Postman; QC/ALM, JIRA tools
- Comfortable working within an Agile or Waterfall environment
- Be responsible for all manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and maintaining test plans
- Creating and updating test cases
- Assisting Junior test analysts
- Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution packs
- Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team
- Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environments
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System, Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS – bonus