Sr Java Developer

- Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
- Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Ability to work on different tiers of the application
- Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
- Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
- Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
- Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
- Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).
- Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
- Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
- Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
- Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
- Good experience with integrated system environments
Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering,
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Programming
- Javascript
- Rest
- CSS
- HTML