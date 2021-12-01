Sr Java Developer

Dec 1, 2021

  • Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
  • Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
  • Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
  • Ability to work on different tiers of the application
  • Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
  • Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
  • Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
  • Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
  • Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).
  • Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
  • Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
  • Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
  • Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
  • Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering,

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Programming
  • Javascript
  • Rest
  • CSS
  • HTML

