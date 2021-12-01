Systems Analyst ( Networks and Telecommunications)

Job Description:
- Manage and administer the onsite LAN, WLAN, SD WAN, GAN (DCN) & Telecommunications (LAN and Mobile).
- Manage the IT service providers responsible for management of the network, security, mobile and cabling infrastructure in accordance to agreed operational and contractual SLA’s.
- Ensure all the operational functions required to maintain a stable and high availability network are carried out in accordance to agree to the company standards and methods
- Manage and support IT network design initiatives and implementation projects from conceptualization to implementation in accordance to the company prescribed standards and processes.
- Support the Information Security Office with the configuration of IT Security
- Systems (Firewall, Proxies and IPS / IDS systems) in accordance with the companyssecurity governances
- Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures
- Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for ones area of responsibility
- Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility
- Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B.Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Technical knowledge of IT security governance and network security
- Experience in IT Service Management : Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers
- Technical Network & Security certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Cisco, Checkpoint, Fortinet etc.
- Valid driver license and own transport