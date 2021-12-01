Tester (Software / Reports) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring software and reports are well tested before release.
  • Performing quality assurance and control.
  • Implementing industry standard test practices within the R&D team.
  • Automating the testing process.
  • Performing regression testing when releasing new features.
  • 1st line support for training related issues.
  • Assisting with system documentation.
  • Working closely with developers and the product owner.
  • Assisting with implementation and rollout for system changes.
  • Dealing with client support requests.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant business degree or diploma from a recognized institution

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 years’ experience as a software tester or in a business analysis position.
  • Experience with Agile Scrum development.
  • Understanding of the Systems Development Lifecycle.
  • Experience using SQL to query data.
  • Ability to create and maintain documentation.
  • Financial services background would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Tester
  • SQL
  • Agile

