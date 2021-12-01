UX Developer

Are you great at producing pixel perfect sites, have a fantastic feel for design and animation?

Then you’re exactly what we’re looking for. As a Senior Front End Developer you’ll be the important link between our designers and programmers, which means you need to have a profound understanding of both worlds.

Our client is a leading crypto focused casino with a fully remote workforce. All collaboration and meetings are done online (man, technology is amazing, isn’t it?), and our client is happy to offer you a competitive salary and the opportunity to join a great team of professionals who are more like friends rather than just colleagues. Are you in?

Responsibilities:

Turn designs into pages with HTML/CSS/JS, with a focus on CSS.

Turn designs into email templates with HTML/CSS/Liquid.

Write modular, secure and well-tested front-end code.

Work closely with other developers and designers.

Requirements:

5+ years experience in a senior developer role.

Solid knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS.

Interest in developing pixel perfect interfaces.

Solid demonstration of UI and UX sensibilities and strong attention to detail.

You like working with animations.

Reasons you might love joining our client:

Competitive salaries (paid in Euros).

A 5,000 p.a. travel allowance to visit colleagues across the globe.

Fully comprehensive health insurance whilst you travel.

Fitness Challenges to keep us in shape.

Annual team building events at exclusive 5-star resorts.

The opportunity to work from anywhere in the world.

The opportunity to work at a dynamic crypto focussed casino.

Desired Skills:

Front End

HTML

CSS

UI Design

UX Design

UX

