UX Developer

Are you great at producing pixel perfect sites, have a fantastic feel for design and animation?
Then you’re exactly what we’re looking for. As a Senior Front End Developer you’ll be the important link between our designers and programmers, which means you need to have a profound understanding of both worlds.
Our client is a leading crypto focused casino with a fully remote workforce. All collaboration and meetings are done online (man, technology is amazing, isn’t it?), and our client is happy to offer you a competitive salary and the opportunity to join a great team of professionals who are more like friends rather than just colleagues. Are you in?
Responsibilities:
Turn designs into pages with HTML/CSS/JS, with a focus on CSS.
Turn designs into email templates with HTML/CSS/Liquid.
Write modular, secure and well-tested front-end code.
Work closely with other developers and designers.
Requirements:
5+ years experience in a senior developer role.
Solid knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS.
Interest in developing pixel perfect interfaces.
Solid demonstration of UI and UX sensibilities and strong attention to detail.
You like working with animations.
Reasons you might love joining our client:
Competitive salaries (paid in Euros).
A 5,000 p.a. travel allowance to visit colleagues across the globe.
Fully comprehensive health insurance whilst you travel.
Fitness Challenges to keep us in shape.
Annual team building events at exclusive 5-star resorts.
The opportunity to work from anywhere in the world.
The opportunity to work at a dynamic crypto focussed casino.
Desired Skills:
- Front End
- HTML
- CSS
- UI Design
- UX Design
- UX