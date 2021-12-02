ABAP UI5 Developer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented SAP UI5 Developer to join their growing team
Our Client offers the following amazing perks:
- Skype Interviews
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque Guaranteed
- Performance Bonus in December
Required:
- Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5 and Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
- SAP oData services
- Integration with MS OfficeFio
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript frameworks, Object Orientated design and programming, RESTful Service specification, development and testing, and using SAP Transport System
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
Apply online to receive more information on this amazing role
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- UI5
- Fiori
- Hana
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma