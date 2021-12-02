ABAP UI5 Developer

Dec 2, 2021

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented SAP UI5 Developer to join their growing team

Our Client offers the following amazing perks:

  • Skype Interviews
  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • 13th Cheque Guaranteed
  • Performance Bonus in December

Required:

  • Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5 and Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
  • SAP oData services
  • Integration with MS OfficeFio
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript frameworks, Object Orientated design and programming, RESTful Service specification, development and testing, and using SAP Transport System
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Apply online to receive more information on this amazing role

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • UI5
  • Fiori
  • Hana

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position