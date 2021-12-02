Agile Coach Scrum Master at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :
- Agile Coaches work in operationalizing the Agile WOW by bridging the gap between theory & practice. The person works beyond the team level and help train multiple teams on the agile methodology and oversee the development of agile teams to mature out and achieve effective outcomes for the organization.
- Minimum 8 years of experience
Responsibilities:
- Operationalizing the Agile way of working and bridge the gap between theory and practice.
- Perform the role of trainer including facilitating ceremonies such as PI Planning, Scrum of Scrums, and PI retrospectives or Scrum Master for one or more development teams if needed.
- Provide general or targeted industry Agile training to both internal teams and customers.
- Train and coach executive leadership, program and Agile team members, clarifying roles and responsibilities and offering motivation and support, as necessary.
- Facilitate collaboration, negotiation, and mediation by playing the role of Mentor, Coach, Facilitator as the situation demands.
- Using data and evidence work with program and Agile teams in support of relentless improvement
- Establish a constructive working relationship with the Product Management team, Engineering team, Solution teams, and other key stakeholders in Atlas TOM
- Facilitate the efforts of multiple teams and the greater organization to employ Agile practices that maximize product delivery and value.
- Teaching and Mentoring multiple Agile Teams. Enables the transition to Agile by empowering teams to develop an Agile mindset
- Coach and Mentor Scrum Masters and Product Owners.
- Train teams to enable transition to an Agile way of working by practicing TCS 4i Model
- Define the measurement system by way of identifying relevant metrics.
- Work closely with Agile COE & Scrum Masters in ensuring that the strategy, TOM and the intent in culture change & WOW practices gets to implementable actions.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Coach
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma