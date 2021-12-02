Backend Developer | Retail IT

A top financial investment company is looking for talented developers who are willing to help us integrate our world class and diverse systems together in helping to solve vital problems and provide cutting-edge features to the business.

The Company has adopted a Microservices architecture with RESTful APIs predominantly written inScala, with some built in Go. Their Microservices are built and deployed on an elasticcontainerized infrastructure supported and managed on premises through [URL Removed] opportunity allows you not just to develop solutions that allow us to build better software,but also form part of a DevOps team where you will get to explore all aspects of web applicationarchitecture, solution design, scaling and testing.ResponsibilitiesAnalyse and design new features

Write elegant robust code

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Write build and deployment automation scripts

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Mentor other developers

Deliver features timeously

About The Employer:

* Proficiency in modern microservices programming language such as Go, Scala, Java

or Python.* Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or

PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping* Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science

fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a

necessity* Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software

development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control

management, build processes and testing* Strong software design skills* Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems* At least 3 years worth of professional development experienceDesired Experience* Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

* Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience

* Functional programming knowledgeQualifications* Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science* Computer Engineering, Information* Systems or related technical disciplineKindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Learn more/Apply for this position