Business Process Analyst

Education:

Tertiary Degree/Diploma in Business Analysis/Business Information Systems or equivalent.

Scrum Master Certification preferred

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Business Process Architect in an agile Platform delivery

Experience in the design and build in Banking Operations (Fraud Rules & Management, AML Rules & Management, KYC and Customer Service Operations)

Minimum of 4 years Industry experience with knowledge of Business Process Architecture, and business re-engineering principles and processes

Duties:

Stakeholder Management

Design and implementation of business processes and changes as recommended

Leading agile delivery team/s

Prioritize backlog items

Ensure the team understands the backlog

Owning the product roadmap on behalf of business stakeholders

Planning for sprints in conjunction with Product Owner(s)

Liaise regularly with technical developers and programmers acrossworkstreams to understand technical implications, prioritize developmentand monitor progress of technical build

Participation and contribution to the full agile delivery lifecycle, includingo Broader Solution design with extended feature teams ando User Story elaboration

Defining acceptance criteria

Maintaining critical compliance and rule documentation

Participation in UAT and handover to operations

Smoke testing and limited production support

Desired Skills:

Agile

platform delivery

KYC

AML

Business Process Analysis

Scrum Master

About The Employer:

Reputable Bank in Johannesburg seeks the expertise of a qualified and experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in working on AML initiatives.

