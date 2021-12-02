Education:
- Tertiary Degree/Diploma in Business Analysis/Business Information Systems or equivalent.
- Scrum Master Certification preferred
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Business Process Architect in an agile Platform delivery
- Experience in the design and build in Banking Operations (Fraud Rules & Management, AML Rules & Management, KYC and Customer Service Operations)
- Minimum of 4 years Industry experience with knowledge of Business Process Architecture, and business re-engineering principles and processes
Duties:
- Stakeholder Management
- Design and implementation of business processes and changes as recommended
- Leading agile delivery team/s
- Prioritize backlog items
- Ensure the team understands the backlog
- Owning the product roadmap on behalf of business stakeholders
- Planning for sprints in conjunction with Product Owner(s)
- Liaise regularly with technical developers and programmers acrossworkstreams to understand technical implications, prioritize developmentand monitor progress of technical build
- Participation and contribution to the full agile delivery lifecycle, includingo Broader Solution design with extended feature teams ando User Story elaboration
- Defining acceptance criteria
- Maintaining critical compliance and rule documentation
- Participation in UAT and handover to operations
- Smoke testing and limited production support
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- platform delivery
- KYC
- AML
- Business Process Analysis
- Scrum Master
About The Employer:
Reputable Bank in Johannesburg seeks the expertise of a qualified and experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in working on AML initiatives.