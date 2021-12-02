Business Process Analyst

Dec 2, 2021

Education:

  • Tertiary Degree/Diploma in Business Analysis/Business Information Systems or equivalent.
  • Scrum Master Certification preferred

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Business Process Architect in an agile Platform delivery
  • Experience in the design and build in Banking Operations (Fraud Rules & Management, AML Rules & Management, KYC and Customer Service Operations)
  • Minimum of 4 years Industry experience with knowledge of Business Process Architecture, and business re-engineering principles and processes

Duties:

  • Stakeholder Management
  • Design and implementation of business processes and changes as recommended
  • Leading agile delivery team/s
  • Prioritize backlog items
  • Ensure the team understands the backlog
  • Owning the product roadmap on behalf of business stakeholders
  • Planning for sprints in conjunction with Product Owner(s)
  • Liaise regularly with technical developers and programmers acrossworkstreams to understand technical implications, prioritize developmentand monitor progress of technical build
  • Participation and contribution to the full agile delivery lifecycle, includingo Broader Solution design with extended feature teams ando User Story elaboration
  • Defining acceptance criteria
  • Maintaining critical compliance and rule documentation
  • Participation in UAT and handover to operations
  • Smoke testing and limited production support

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • platform delivery
  • KYC
  • AML
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Scrum Master

About The Employer:

Reputable Bank in Johannesburg seeks the expertise of a qualified and experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in working on AML initiatives.

