Role: Data Management Consultant / Data Analyst
Job Description:
- Using data mining to extract information from data sets and identify correlations and patterns
- Organising and transforming information into comprehensible structures
- Using data to predict trends in the customer base and the consumer population as a whole
- Performing statistical analysis of data
- Using tools and techniques to visualise data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs
- Preparing reports and presenting these to management or clients
- Identifying and recommending new ways to save money by streamlining business processes
- Monitoring data quality and removing corrupt data
- Communicating with stakeholders to understand data content and business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Data mining
- Data Analysis
- Data manipulation