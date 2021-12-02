Data Analyst

Dec 2, 2021

Role: Data Management Consultant / Data Analyst

Job Description:

  • Using data mining to extract information from data sets and identify correlations and patterns
  • Organising and transforming information into comprehensible structures
  • Using data to predict trends in the customer base and the consumer population as a whole
  • Performing statistical analysis of data
  • Using tools and techniques to visualise data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs
  • Preparing reports and presenting these to management or clients
  • Identifying and recommending new ways to save money by streamlining business processes
  • Monitoring data quality and removing corrupt data
  • Communicating with stakeholders to understand data content and business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Data mining
  • Data Analysis
  • Data manipulation

