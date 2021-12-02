Data Engineer – Olivedale – up to R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Solution driven enterprise focused on bridging the gap between business needs and technology through data, analytics and machine learning is looking for a super bright and brilliant Data Engineer.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the analysis, development and testing of specialized data and analytical “recipes”.

Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology

5- 7+ years commercial experience

Power BI

QlikView

QlikSense

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

SQL

AWS

Azure

Python

Master Data Management knowledge

Data Quality

Reference Number for this position is NN53068 which is a permanent position based in Olivedale offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

SQL

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position